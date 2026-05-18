WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, May 18, 2026

— The National Civil Rights Museum dedicated its latest major expansion, The Legacy Experience, on Saturday.

— So-called “deaths of despair” are slowly declining nationwide according to new data, but Appalachia continues to see higher rates than the rest of the country.

— For the first time in 42 years, the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest named a grand champion, Heath Riles BBQ, that took the top prize last year as well.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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