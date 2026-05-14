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Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Stories, song, and spark

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:58 AM CDT

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

The Blues Crossroads Band
at The Harrell Theatre | Thursday, May 14 | 7:00 PM
"Your musical guide for the night is bandleader and gospel-blues/neo-soul performer Billy Heard, who will take you on a soulful journey from the legendary Crossroads of Clarksdale, Mississippi, through the Town of Collierville, all the way to Chicago, Illinois, the birthplace of electric blues."
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Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Copland Appalachian Spring
at Crosstown Theater | Friday, May 15 | 6:30 PM
"Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, a quintessential American masterpiece that evokes the serene beauty of the rural landscape through its folk-inspired themes and sweeping orchestral colors."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Maestro Robert Moody about this concert.
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Using Our Art to Tell Our Stories V: We Remember Fort Pillow!
at Withers Collection Museum & Gallery | On view through May 16
"This 5th exhibition honors the legacy of the United States Colored Troops, Union soldiers, and civilians connected to the Fort Pillow Massacre. This year’s theme, Faith, reflects the unseen strength that carried our ancestors through hardship, sacrifice, and the fight for freedom."
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The Legacy Experience Reopening
at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | Saturday, May 16 | 10:00 Am - 5:00 PM
"The National Civil Rights Museum invites you to the grand reopening of its newly expanded Legacy Experience on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This reimagined experience offers a powerful journey through civil and human rights history — from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 to the movements shaping our world today."
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Birdcap Book Release "Maybe Its All Trash"
at Memphis Listening Lab | Saturday, May 16 | 5:00 - 6:30 PM
"Known for his vibrant, imaginative work seen throughout the city and beyond, Birdcap will be celebrating the release of his latest book and sharing insight into his creative process."
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Intro to Outdoor Watercolors with Barrie Foster
at Memphis Botanic Garden | Sunday, May 17 | 1:00 PM
"Learn to create beautiful works of art while outside with watercolor paints in this introductory class with local Memphis artist and instructor, Barrie Foster. Every week Barrie will lead you through a new part of the Garden to paint what’s in bloom and explore."
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Elizabeth Alley: Feels like earth but not
at Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | On view through June 13
"ShapeShifter presents the paintings of Elizabeth Alley, which explore her connection to vulnerable landscapes... Alley is a native Memphian whose work is based in her extensive sketchbook practice."
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Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom