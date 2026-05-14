Arts Agenda: Stories, song, and spark
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at The Harrell Theatre | Thursday, May 14 | 7:00 PM
"Your musical guide for the night is bandleader and gospel-blues/neo-soul performer Billy Heard, who will take you on a soulful journey from the legendary Crossroads of Clarksdale, Mississippi, through the Town of Collierville, all the way to Chicago, Illinois, the birthplace of electric blues."
"Your musical guide for the night is bandleader and gospel-blues/neo-soul performer Billy Heard, who will take you on a soulful journey from the legendary Crossroads of Clarksdale, Mississippi, through the Town of Collierville, all the way to Chicago, Illinois, the birthplace of electric blues."
at Crosstown Theater | Friday, May 15 | 6:30 PM
"Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, a quintessential American masterpiece that evokes the serene beauty of the rural landscape through its folk-inspired themes and sweeping orchestral colors."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Maestro Robert Moody about this concert.
"Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, a quintessential American masterpiece that evokes the serene beauty of the rural landscape through its folk-inspired themes and sweeping orchestral colors."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Maestro Robert Moody about this concert.
at Withers Collection Museum & Gallery | On view through May 16
"This 5th exhibition honors the legacy of the United States Colored Troops, Union soldiers, and civilians connected to the Fort Pillow Massacre. This year’s theme, Faith, reflects the unseen strength that carried our ancestors through hardship, sacrifice, and the fight for freedom."
"This 5th exhibition honors the legacy of the United States Colored Troops, Union soldiers, and civilians connected to the Fort Pillow Massacre. This year’s theme, Faith, reflects the unseen strength that carried our ancestors through hardship, sacrifice, and the fight for freedom."
at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | Saturday, May 16 | 10:00 Am - 5:00 PM
"The National Civil Rights Museum invites you to the grand reopening of its newly expanded Legacy Experience on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This reimagined experience offers a powerful journey through civil and human rights history — from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 to the movements shaping our world today."
"The National Civil Rights Museum invites you to the grand reopening of its newly expanded Legacy Experience on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This reimagined experience offers a powerful journey through civil and human rights history — from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 to the movements shaping our world today."
at Memphis Listening Lab | Saturday, May 16 | 5:00 - 6:30 PM
"Known for his vibrant, imaginative work seen throughout the city and beyond, Birdcap will be celebrating the release of his latest book and sharing insight into his creative process."
"Known for his vibrant, imaginative work seen throughout the city and beyond, Birdcap will be celebrating the release of his latest book and sharing insight into his creative process."
at Memphis Botanic Garden | Sunday, May 17 | 1:00 PM
"Learn to create beautiful works of art while outside with watercolor paints in this introductory class with local Memphis artist and instructor, Barrie Foster. Every week Barrie will lead you through a new part of the Garden to paint what’s in bloom and explore."
"Learn to create beautiful works of art while outside with watercolor paints in this introductory class with local Memphis artist and instructor, Barrie Foster. Every week Barrie will lead you through a new part of the Garden to paint what’s in bloom and explore."
at Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | On view through June 13
"ShapeShifter presents the paintings of Elizabeth Alley, which explore her connection to vulnerable landscapes... Alley is a native Memphian whose work is based in her extensive sketchbook practice."
"ShapeShifter presents the paintings of Elizabeth Alley, which explore her connection to vulnerable landscapes... Alley is a native Memphian whose work is based in her extensive sketchbook practice."