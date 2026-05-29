WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, May 29, 2026

— Tennessee’s new bail law that bans judicial commissioners from considering financial status when setting bail amounts was the focus of a federal court hearing.

— Misdemeanor shoplifting charges have been dropped against Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman, who called the March 27 incident at the Wolfchase Galleria Dillard's, “an unfortunate misunderstanding.”

— SpaceX CEO Elon Musk provided new context to a multibillion-dollar deal with AI company Anthropic.

— Tunica’s Horseshoe casino is part of a recent $17.6 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment by Houston-based Fertitta Entertainment.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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