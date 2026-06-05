WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 5, 2026

— Support for President Trump remains high — 82% — among Tennessee Republicans despite national polls showing steadily declining approval ratings over gas prices and the Iran War.

— The state remains in moderate drought, after recent heavy rains.

— In Olive Branch, officials opened the newly completed 2-mile extension of Nail Road Thursday.

— Former Evolve Bank and Trust CEO Robert Hartheimer will spend 51 months in prison on charges stemming from an attempt to solicit a minor on a dating app.

— University of Memphis Athletic Director Ed Scott says Tiger basketball is still a priority.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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