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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 5, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:22 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Support for President Trump remains high — 82% — among Tennessee Republicans despite national polls showing steadily declining approval ratings over gas prices and the Iran War.

— The state remains in moderate drought, after recent heavy rains.

— In Olive Branch, officials opened the newly completed 2-mile extension of Nail Road Thursday.

— Former Evolve Bank and Trust CEO Robert Hartheimer will spend 51 months in prison on charges stemming from an attempt to solicit a minor on a dating app.

— University of Memphis Athletic Director Ed Scott says Tiger basketball is still a priority.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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