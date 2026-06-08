WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 8, 2026

— The City of Memphis has closed a 13-acre land deal with xAI that was originally intended to become the company’s self-funded greywater treatment plant for its Colossus Supercomputer.

— Another inmate at 201 Poplar died last week after experiencing an unexplained medical emergency.

— Tennessee is preparing for new federal guidelines tied to pending Medicaid work requirements, set to take effect next year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker