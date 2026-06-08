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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 8, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:02 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The City of Memphis has closed a 13-acre land deal with xAI that was originally intended to become the company’s self-funded greywater treatment plant for its Colossus Supercomputer.

— Another inmate at 201 Poplar died last week after experiencing an unexplained medical emergency.

— Tennessee is preparing for new federal guidelines tied to pending Medicaid work requirements, set to take effect next year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom