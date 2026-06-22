WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 22, 2026

— T.J. Hardaway, son of the late state Representative G.A. Hardaway, will mount a write-in campaign on the November 3 general election ballot for his father’s District 93 seat.

— MLGW is taking steps to make its electric grid more resilient.

— The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners has approved an additional $2.6 million for a terminal modernization project, which includes design and engineering for a central baggage inspection system and a new administration building.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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