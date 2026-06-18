Arts Agenda: Beasts from the past return to big screens
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Overton Park Shell | Thursday, June 18 | 7:30 PM
"With their upcoming sixth studio album, What A Time To Be Alive, The Lone Bellow embarks on a bold new chapter while honoring the deep bonds that have defined their journey. Written collaboratively for the first time with their full touring band... the album channels the raw, ecstatic energy of the band’s live show into a dynamic collection of songs that pulse with warmth, honesty, and human connection."
"With their upcoming sixth studio album, What A Time To Be Alive, The Lone Bellow embarks on a bold new chapter while honoring the deep bonds that have defined their journey. Written collaboratively for the first time with their full touring band... the album channels the raw, ecstatic energy of the band’s live show into a dynamic collection of songs that pulse with warmth, honesty, and human connection."
at The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, June 18 | 6:30 PM
"Local musicians Joe Restivo, Landon Moore, Pat Fusco, and Graham Winchester join forces as The MD’s, the only Booker T. & the MG’s tribute band in the legendary group’s hometown of Memhis! The MD’s play anything and everything that Booker T. & the MG’s recorded, whether that be their own original records or backing tracks they laid down for singers."
"Local musicians Joe Restivo, Landon Moore, Pat Fusco, and Graham Winchester join forces as The MD’s, the only Booker T. & the MG’s tribute band in the legendary group’s hometown of Memhis! The MD’s play anything and everything that Booker T. & the MG’s recorded, whether that be their own original records or backing tracks they laid down for singers."
at The Harrell Theatre | Onstage June 19th - 28th
"The king of the apes and his lady love swing to the stage in this adaptation of the Disney film. This epic adventure features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, with high-flying hits, like the Academy Award winning You'll Be in My Heart.
"The king of the apes and his lady love swing to the stage in this adaptation of the Disney film. This epic adventure features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, with high-flying hits, like the Academy Award winning You'll Be in My Heart.
at TheatreWorks @ The Square | Onstage June 19th - 28th
"In this wildly theatrical farce, identities blur, tensions explode, and timing is everything. Love, power, and politics collide in a world where nothing is simple — and everything is on the verge of unraveling."
Checking on the Arts: Playwright Scott Sublett joins Kacky Walton to discuss his "deliriously queer bedroom farce" and the significance of opening the production on Juneteenth during Pride Month.
"In this wildly theatrical farce, identities blur, tensions explode, and timing is everything. Love, power, and politics collide in a world where nothing is simple — and everything is on the verge of unraveling."
Checking on the Arts: Playwright Scott Sublett joins Kacky Walton to discuss his "deliriously queer bedroom farce" and the significance of opening the production on Juneteenth during Pride Month.
at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | Saturday, June 20 | 2:30 PM
"During one unforgettable summer in the early 1960s, a shy new kid moves to town and is taken in by a group of neighborhood boys whose lives revolve around baseball, bikes, and an empty sandlot. As friendships form and confidence grows, the kids face rites of passage both small and legendary."
"During one unforgettable summer in the early 1960s, a shy new kid moves to town and is taken in by a group of neighborhood boys whose lives revolve around baseball, bikes, and an empty sandlot. As friendships form and confidence grows, the kids face rites of passage both small and legendary."
at Orpheum Theatre | Saturday, June 20 | 2:00 PM
"A special screening of this 1975 sci-fi classic in the unforgettable setting of the historic Orpheum Theatre! Presented as part of Movies at the Orpheum: 70s Blockbusters. Pre-show activities will take place in the Grand Lobby starting an hour before show time."
"A special screening of this 1975 sci-fi classic in the unforgettable setting of the historic Orpheum Theatre! Presented as part of Movies at the Orpheum: 70s Blockbusters. Pre-show activities will take place in the Grand Lobby starting an hour before show time."
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Sunday, June 21 | 2:00 PM
"Organized into thematic sections, the exhibition seeks to demonstrate the multitude of factors that led to the rise of café culture, from the French Revolution and the growth of the bourgeoisie to Haussmannization and the Franco-Prussian War. Led by Julie Pierotti, Martha R. Robinson Curator."
"Organized into thematic sections, the exhibition seeks to demonstrate the multitude of factors that led to the rise of café culture, from the French Revolution and the growth of the bourgeoisie to Haussmannization and the Franco-Prussian War. Led by Julie Pierotti, Martha R. Robinson Curator."