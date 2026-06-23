WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 23, 2026

— Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said he will not seek reelection in November, marking an end of three terms in that job and 22 years in elected office.

— Overall campus crime at the University of Memphis has decreased by 30% between 2023 and 2025, according to recent statistics by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and university crime data.

— The Memphis-Shelby County Schools district has taken the state of Tennessee to federal court over its new takeover board composed of nine appointed members.

— The Bartlett Walmart may be the first store in the area to deliver small packages by drone.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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