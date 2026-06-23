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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 23, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said he will not seek reelection in November, marking an end of three terms in that job and 22 years in elected office.

— Overall campus crime at the University of Memphis has decreased by 30% between 2023 and 2025, according to recent statistics by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and university crime data.

— The Memphis-Shelby County Schools district has taken the state of Tennessee to federal court over its new takeover board composed of nine appointed members.

— The Bartlett Walmart may be the first store in the area to deliver small packages by drone.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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