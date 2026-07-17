WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 17, 2026

— Today is the start of early voting ahead of the August 6 Shelby County General Election and the state and federal primaries.

— Memphis-based International Paper says it will close a Texas packaging facility by the end of October, which will affect more than 60 jobs.

— The former Racquet Club property in East Memphis has new owners and possibly a new future.

— During a special session Thursday, Mississippi lawmakers passed sweeping reforms to the state’s youth court system.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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