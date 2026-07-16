Arts Agenda: The power of art for all ages
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Radians Amphitheater | Thursday, July 16 | 8:00 PM
"Little Big Town performs live at Radians Amphitheater as part of the Live at the Garden series. Outdoor concert with open lawn seating. Bring chairs or blankets. Outside food and beverages allowed or purchase on-site."
Checking on the Arts: Olivia Wall from the Memphis Botanic Garden and Jamison Totten, Director of Live at the Garden, join Kacky Walton to discuss this summer’s music lineup.
"Little Big Town performs live at Radians Amphitheater as part of the Live at the Garden series. Outdoor concert with open lawn seating. Bring chairs or blankets. Outside food and beverages allowed or purchase on-site."
Checking on the Arts: Olivia Wall from the Memphis Botanic Garden and Jamison Totten, Director of Live at the Garden, join Kacky Walton to discuss this summer’s music lineup.
at Beale Street Landing | Friday, July 17 | 10:00 - 11:30 AM
"Join us for storytime with Cossitt Library and a joyful movement class with performing arts organizations from around Memphis! Memphis River Parks is excited to bring early literacy and joyful movement together with this program for families with children ages 2-5, all on our beautiful riverfront. July 17 features Collage Dance Collective."
"Join us for storytime with Cossitt Library and a joyful movement class with performing arts organizations from around Memphis! Memphis River Parks is excited to bring early literacy and joyful movement together with this program for families with children ages 2-5, all on our beautiful riverfront. July 17 features Collage Dance Collective."
at Minglewood Hall | Friday, July 17 | 7:00 PM
"Join us for the grand finale of the Kooler Kids Performing Arts Enrichment Camp as our young stars light up the stage in Kool Klass, an unforgettable showcase celebrating Black culture, iconic stories, and the magic of performance."
"Join us for the grand finale of the Kooler Kids Performing Arts Enrichment Camp as our young stars light up the stage in Kool Klass, an unforgettable showcase celebrating Black culture, iconic stories, and the magic of performance."
at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Saturday, July 18 | 6:00 PM
"Join the talented young performers of the Young Actors Guild as they bring the beloved story of Disney’s The Lion King Jr. to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable music, exhilarating choreography, vibrant costumes, and inspiring performances. This production celebrates courage, friendship, family, and discovering your true purpose."
"Join the talented young performers of the Young Actors Guild as they bring the beloved story of Disney’s The Lion King Jr. to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable music, exhilarating choreography, vibrant costumes, and inspiring performances. This production celebrates courage, friendship, family, and discovering your true purpose."
at Germantown Performing Arts Center | Saturday, July 18 | 8:00 PM
"The Allstars let their current experiments, explorations, obsessions, and influences naturally infuse the music on Still Shakin’, plugging acoustic instruments into homemade tube amps, which were then plugged directly into the recording board to create some amazingly fuzzy, funky guitar textures."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Luther Dickinson, co-founder of the North Mississippi Allstars, about their upcoming show featuring music from throughout the band's 30-year career.
"The Allstars let their current experiments, explorations, obsessions, and influences naturally infuse the music on Still Shakin’, plugging acoustic instruments into homemade tube amps, which were then plugged directly into the recording board to create some amazingly fuzzy, funky guitar textures."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Luther Dickinson, co-founder of the North Mississippi Allstars, about their upcoming show featuring music from throughout the band's 30-year career.
at TheatreWorks@TheSquare | Onstage through July 26
"In 1847, superstar actress Charlotte Cushman and writer Matilda "Max" Hays were a sensation playing Romeo and Juliet while carrying on their own romance offstage. When their relationship meets an explosive end, Max takes the unheard-of step of suing Charlotte for alimony, forcing one final confrontation where they must come to terms with what moving on might cost them."
Checking on the Arts: Director Courtney Oliver joins Kacky Walton to talk about Shualee Cook's play.
"In 1847, superstar actress Charlotte Cushman and writer Matilda "Max" Hays were a sensation playing Romeo and Juliet while carrying on their own romance offstage. When their relationship meets an explosive end, Max takes the unheard-of step of suing Charlotte for alimony, forcing one final confrontation where they must come to terms with what moving on might cost them."
Checking on the Arts: Director Courtney Oliver joins Kacky Walton to talk about Shualee Cook's play.