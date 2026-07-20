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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 20, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 20, 2026 at 5:01 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— In a new lawsuit, State Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt is being accused of pressuring Farm Bureau, also called Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, to endorse US Senator Marsha Blackburn in her campaign for Tennessee governor.

— The City of Germantown is upgrading a section of trail on the Germantown Greenway.

— A new law in Tennessee is removing some roadblocks for childcare providers.

— One of the last surviving witnesses to the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination, Clara Ester, 78, has died.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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