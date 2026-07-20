WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 20, 2026

— In a new lawsuit, State Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt is being accused of pressuring Farm Bureau, also called Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, to endorse US Senator Marsha Blackburn in her campaign for Tennessee governor.

— The City of Germantown is upgrading a section of trail on the Germantown Greenway.

— A new law in Tennessee is removing some roadblocks for childcare providers.

— One of the last surviving witnesses to the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination, Clara Ester, 78, has died.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker