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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 30, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 30, 2026 at 7:43 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— The family of FedEx founder Fred Smith has created FWS Enterprises, the new Smith family office which will manage major philanthropic donations in the future.

— A Utah-based development company has bought more than 20 acres of vacant land in Collierville close to the Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

— On Tuesday, city and county leaders and health officials cut the ribbon on ShelbyCares Raleigh, a new health hub that they say is needed by North Memphis residents.

— Mississippi’s blood supply has reached critically low levels as a national shortage continues to strain hospitals and donation centers across the state.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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