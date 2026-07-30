WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 30, 2026

— The family of FedEx founder Fred Smith has created FWS Enterprises, the new Smith family office which will manage major philanthropic donations in the future.

— A Utah-based development company has bought more than 20 acres of vacant land in Collierville close to the Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

— On Tuesday, city and county leaders and health officials cut the ribbon on ShelbyCares Raleigh, a new health hub that they say is needed by North Memphis residents.

— Mississippi’s blood supply has reached critically low levels as a national shortage continues to strain hospitals and donation centers across the state.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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