WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 3, 2026
— While a criminal investigation continues into the death of Nolan Wells, civil litigation could be coming.
— Memphis-based International Paper reported second-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share on Thursday.
— Memphis Escape Rooms is opening a new location in Bartlett.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
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