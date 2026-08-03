WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 3, 2026

— While a criminal investigation continues into the death of Nolan Wells, civil litigation could be coming.

— Memphis-based International Paper reported second-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share on Thursday.

— Memphis Escape Rooms is opening a new location in Bartlett.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker