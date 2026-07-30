Arts Agenda: Festivals, block parties, and whale watching
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Metal Museum | Thursday, July 30 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM
"Whet Thursdays are free monthly events on the last Thursday of the month, where you can enjoy free admission to the Museum, live entertainment, hands-on activities, metalsmithing demos, and craft cocktails on our beautiful riverside bluff grounds."
"Whet Thursdays are free monthly events on the last Thursday of the month, where you can enjoy free admission to the Museum, live entertainment, hands-on activities, metalsmithing demos, and craft cocktails on our beautiful riverside bluff grounds."
at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | Saturday, August 1 | 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
"Designed for children from pre-K through elementary school, the event features author readings and book signings, plus balloon art, puppet shows, magic, bubbles, and a DJ dance party."
"Designed for children from pre-K through elementary school, the event features author readings and book signings, plus balloon art, puppet shows, magic, bubbles, and a DJ dance party."
at Hattiloo Theatre | Saturday, August 1 | 2:00 - 6:00 PM
"Hattiloo is celebrating 20 incredible seasons with our Season 20 Kickoff Block Party! Join us as we welcome this milestone season with an afternoon filled with music, food, giveaways, performances, and more!"
"Hattiloo is celebrating 20 incredible seasons with our Season 20 Kickoff Block Party! Join us as we welcome this milestone season with an afternoon filled with music, food, giveaways, performances, and more!"
at Harrell Theatre | Onstage July 30 - August 2
"Set in the dazzling world of the Roaring Twenties, Chicago Teen Edition follows two ambitious performers, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, navigating fame, friendship, and the spotlight in a fast-paced era of jazz and media buzz."
"Set in the dazzling world of the Roaring Twenties, Chicago Teen Edition follows two ambitious performers, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, navigating fame, friendship, and the spotlight in a fast-paced era of jazz and media buzz."
at Heindl Center for the Performing Arts | Onstage July 31 - August 2
"Based on the Academy Award-winning motion picture and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan, the musical tells the story of how Peter Pan was created and the family that inspired J.M. Barrie to bring this magical character to life."
"Based on the Academy Award-winning motion picture and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan, the musical tells the story of how Peter Pan was created and the family that inspired J.M. Barrie to bring this magical character to life."
at Orpheum Theatre | Onstage through August 2
"Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Playhouse on the Square alum and Ostrander winner Laura Stracko, who plays Alva Belmont and Phoebe Burn.
"Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Playhouse on the Square alum and Ostrander winner Laura Stracko, who plays Alva Belmont and Phoebe Burn.