WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 10, 2026

— New Shelby County Clerk LaSonya Hall told county officials that a new backlog of unprocessed car titles and registration packets were waiting for her when she took over the position last week.

— Wahlburgers, the company co-founded by movie star Mark Wahlberg and his brother, executive chef Paul Wahlberg, has launched a new menu at its sole Tennessee location in the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

— New hotel construction projects are on the horizon for Arlington and Lakeland, while in Millington, developers are eyeing potential growth.

— Lakeland officials are evaluating the use of Flock cameras.

— The restaurant chain Chili’s has pledged to donate $150 million over 15 years to St. Jude for a new clinical center.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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