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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 10, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:05 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— New Shelby County Clerk LaSonya Hall told county officials that a new backlog of unprocessed car titles and registration packets were waiting for her when she took over the position last week.

— Wahlburgers, the company co-founded by movie star Mark Wahlberg and his brother, executive chef Paul Wahlberg, has launched a new menu at its sole Tennessee location in the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

— New hotel construction projects are on the horizon for Arlington and Lakeland, while in Millington, developers are eyeing potential growth.

— Lakeland officials are evaluating the use of Flock cameras.

— The restaurant chain Chili’s has pledged to donate $150 million over 15 years to St. Jude for a new clinical center.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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