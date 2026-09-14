WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 14, 2026

— Shelby County Sheriff Anthony Buckner says a new county jail complex could be built in phases over multiple years, rather than all at once.

— A federal judge has once again delayed sentencing for former Shelby County commissioner Edmund Ford Jr., who pleaded guilty to five counts of federal tax evasion last February.

— Three people were indicted Friday in the death of Winter Jones, a 6-year-old with learning disabilities who was left in a hot daycare van.

— As artificial intelligence chatbots become more popular, advocates for teens and young adults are concerned about a growing trend where young people are using them for advice instead of reaching out to friends or family.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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