WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 15, 2026

— An effort to rename the Nashville airport to honor late country music legend Dolly Parton moved forward Friday with a 6-0 vote of approval by the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

— A federal court has scheduled oral arguments over the legality of the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools for September 24.

— Interim State Rep. TJ Hardaway is no longer running as a write-in candidate to fill his late father’s District 93 seat.

— The Memphis City Council will consider multiple data center regulation proposals during Tuesday’s committee meetings.

— Though the popular Belmont Grill in East Memphis closed last month, the building has a new owner.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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