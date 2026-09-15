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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 15, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:05 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— An effort to rename the Nashville airport to honor late country music legend Dolly Parton moved forward Friday with a 6-0 vote of approval by the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

— A federal court has scheduled oral arguments over the legality of the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools for September 24.

— Interim State Rep. TJ Hardaway is no longer running as a write-in candidate to fill his late father’s District 93 seat.

— The Memphis City Council will consider multiple data center regulation proposals during Tuesday’s committee meetings.

— Though the popular Belmont Grill in East Memphis closed last month, the building has a new owner.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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