WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 18, 2026
— As Memphis enters its season of fall festivals and outdoor events, some of the highest temperatures of the summer remain.
— Enrollment at Memphis-Shelby County Schools continues to decline, part of a decade-long decrease in the number of students.
— The District 93 house seat occupied by the late GA Hardaway will be determined by a write-in ballot in November.
— Hernando’s Board of Aldermen plans to use artificial intelligence at city hall.
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