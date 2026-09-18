WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 18, 2026

— As Memphis enters its season of fall festivals and outdoor events, some of the highest temperatures of the summer remain.

— Enrollment at Memphis-Shelby County Schools continues to decline, part of a decade-long decrease in the number of students.

— The District 93 house seat occupied by the late GA Hardaway will be determined by a write-in ballot in November.

— Hernando’s Board of Aldermen plans to use artificial intelligence at city hall.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker