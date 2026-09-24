WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 24, 2026

— Visitor spending in Shelby County dropped slightly in 2025 over the previous year.

— A federal judge in Nashville has ruled that the Tennessee Highway Patrol can keep working with federal immigration authorities while a constitutional case moves forward.

— First Presbyterian, Memphis’ second oldest church building, is now for sale.

— AutoZone executives say higher inflation and higher gas prices have dampened sales for much of the fourth quarter, though earnings were up 11.4% over the same quarter in last year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker