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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 24, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:07 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Visitor spending in Shelby County dropped slightly in 2025 over the previous year.

— A federal judge in Nashville has ruled that the Tennessee Highway Patrol can keep working with federal immigration authorities while a constitutional case moves forward.

— First Presbyterian, Memphis’ second oldest church building, is now for sale.

— AutoZone executives say higher inflation and higher gas prices have dampened sales for much of the fourth quarter, though earnings were up 11.4% over the same quarter in last year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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