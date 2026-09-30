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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 30, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 30, 2026 at 5:05 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Shelby County’s new Assessor of Property says the number of vacant office buildings in Downtown Memphis are creating problems for future government budgets.

— A Texas company has filed a nearly $2 million lien against SpaceXAI.

— Christian Brothers University is switching its membership from the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

— A group of local entrepreneurs is transforming a historic building just across the Bartlett and Lakeland city lines into a restaurant called the Brunswick Rail Yard.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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