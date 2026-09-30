WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 30, 2026

— Shelby County’s new Assessor of Property says the number of vacant office buildings in Downtown Memphis are creating problems for future government budgets.

— A Texas company has filed a nearly $2 million lien against SpaceXAI.

— Christian Brothers University is switching its membership from the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

— A group of local entrepreneurs is transforming a historic building just across the Bartlett and Lakeland city lines into a restaurant called the Brunswick Rail Yard.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker