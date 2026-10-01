WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 1, 2026

— The state execution of convicted murderer Christa Gail Pike was halted Wednesday, an hour before she was scheduled to die.

— Four DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been cleared of wrongdoing in a fatal shooting.

— The former IKEA property in Cordova has been purchased by a yet-undisclosed retail company.

— In greater numbers, rural Americans are pushing back against the rise of data centers.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker