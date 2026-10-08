WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 8, 2026

— The Memphis City Council will reconvene this afternoon to resume a contentious meeting cut short Tuesday.

— Many Memphians saw a higher-than-usual MLGW bill in September, prompting some to complain that the utility was raising prices.

— Former Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. has been sentenced to two years in federal prison stemming from his guilty plea to tax evasion charges.

— The parents of Nolan Wells want federal investigators to review their son's death, citing lingering questions after a grand jury report resulted in no criminal indictments.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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