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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 16, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:31 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— A judge has ruled that the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools can finally proceed.

— State Rep. and congressional candidate Justin Pearson is taking the city of Memphis to federal court over its recent banning of certain activists from City Council meetings.

— The town of Collierville has adopted new rules for e-bikes, with a focus on educating children and parents on rider safety.

— Across Mississippi, drought conditions have greatly increased the danger of fires.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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