WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 16, 2026

— A judge has ruled that the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools can finally proceed.

— State Rep. and congressional candidate Justin Pearson is taking the city of Memphis to federal court over its recent banning of certain activists from City Council meetings.

— The town of Collierville has adopted new rules for e-bikes, with a focus on educating children and parents on rider safety.

— Across Mississippi, drought conditions have greatly increased the danger of fires.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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