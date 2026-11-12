WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 12, 2026

— The Memphis City Council on Tuesday delayed final votes on a set of new ordinances that set specific goals for data center operation and locations.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders are proposing the purchase of 25,000 laptops for high school students.

— Peak +, a Memphis-based company that makes cooling systems for data centers, is building a new production facility in Southeast Memphis.

— Conservation groups are celebrating the acquisition of 985 acres of land along the South Fork of the Forked Deer River in West Tennessee to help restore the area’s natural landscape.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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