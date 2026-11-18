— New data from the Tennessee Education Department show that more Memphis students are graduating high school than six years ago, a 7.8% increase since the start of the pandemic.

— After a botched execution attempt caused a shakeup at the Tennessee Department of Correction, Gov.-elect Marsha Blackburn has named Josh Smith as the new agency head.

— Tennessee is expected to shoulder significant new costs for administering SNAP benefits under changes from the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

— Two documentary films with Memphis ties were among the Grammy nominees for Best Music Film announced on Monday.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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