— After narrowly losing the race for Tennessee governor, Memphis City Councilwoman Jerri Green is throwing her hat in the ring for the state Senate.

— The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority has approved funding for ongoing modernization work at the Frederick W. Smith International Airport.

— The state-appointed oversight board of Memphis-Shelby County Schools could close 60 public schools in an effort to “right-size the district.”

— Measles is on the rise in Tennessee, with 11 cases confirmed across the state so far this year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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