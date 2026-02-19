Arts Agenda: Dance, soul & 'Do-Re-Mi'

at St. George's Episcopal Church | On view through February 27

"This juried exhibit includes a variety of paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, oil on silk, and mixed media by over 40 area artists. A portion of the proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden, which brings the arts to the underserved Binghampton community. St. George’s Art Gallery is located within St. George’s Episcopal Church."