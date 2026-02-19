© 2026 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Dance, soul & 'Do-Re-Mi'

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published February 19, 2026 at 9:23 AM CST

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Crosstown Arts Film Series: Natchez
at Crosstown Theater | Thursday, February 19 & Friday, February 20 — ** Thursday sold out **
"Natchez is a quiet, observant documentary that peers beneath the surface of a Southern town steeped in history, ritual, and contradiction. Rather than offering easy conclusions, the film patiently assembles moments of everyday life, revealing how memory, myth, and identity coexist and clash in subtle, often unspoken ways."
learn more
Stax Music Academy Presents | A Century of Soul: Facing Our History
at The Coronet | Friday, February 20 | 7:00 PM
"Stax Music Academy proudly presents its highly anticipated annual live show – a powerful, music-driven stage production that celebrates the legacy, resilience, and influence of Black music across generations."
learn more
Sons of Town Hall
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, February 20 | 7:30 PM — **Sold out**
"Transatlantic theatrical folk duo Sons of Town Hall is creating a whole new performance genre. American songwriter/author David Berkeley and British songwriter/producer Ben Parker weave wild tales of sea voyages and frontier work between their heartbreaking songs, leading audiences on a deeply imaginative and immersive musical trip every show."
learn more
Kandace Springs
at GPAC | Saturday, February 21 | 8:00 PM
"Springs now embarks on her most ambitious tribute yet, with the 2025 album release and accompanying tour of Lady in Satin, her recreation of Billie Holiday’s iconic album. Together with the world-renowned 60-piece Orquestra Classica de Espinho, Springs has lovingly reinvented and reimagined the album in its entirety."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Executive Director Parke Kennedy about new dates and upcoming performances.
learn more
Collage Dance presents: RISE 2026
at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Saturday, February 21 | 2:30 PM
"Rise is a homecoming – a selection of works that reclaim joy, tradition, and cultural legacy. In the heart of winter, Collage takes the stage with a powerful program that honors resilience and collective strength, featuring world premieres and Memphis debuts that speak to the richness of Black identity and the beauty of forward motion."
learn more
Art and Aperitifs: Justin Williams discusses the Memphis Creative Community
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Sunday, February 22 | 2:00 - 4:00 PM
"In this meditation on community, Memphis-based painter and singer-songwriter Justin Williams traces his journey from music enthusiast to visual artist, documenting moments from the city's vibrant DIY creative scene."
learn more
The Sound of Music
at Orpheum Theatre | Onstage through February 22
"Featuring beloved songs like Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and Edelweiss, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain."
learn more
MGAL 2026 Winter Juried Exhibition
at St. George's Episcopal Church | On view through February 27
"This juried exhibit includes a variety of paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, oil on silk, and mixed media by over 40 area artists. A portion of the proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden, which brings the arts to the underserved Binghampton community. St. George’s Art Gallery is located within St. George’s Episcopal Church."
learn more

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
