Arts Agenda: Cultural celebrations
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library | On view through February 28
"Experience the photography of Tyre Nichols up close and personal. Some of his work has never been made public."
at Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre | Thursday, February 26 | 6:00 PM
"This vibrant dance workshop will be led by instructor Anna Beatrice Scott, inviting participants to explore Afro-Brazilian rhythms, movement, and cultural expression through dance."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Monica Sanchez, artistic director and co-founder of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, and company member Andrea Jacobo about Afro Latino Week.
at Rumba Room | Friday, February 27 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"We close Afro Latino Week with a joyful celebration honoring Afro-Latino communities through music, dance, poetry, and community gathering."
at University of Memphis Mainstage | Onstage through March 1
"A classic tale of love, exile, and transformation gets a fresh, musical twist in this adaptation of As You Like It. With a contemporary score by Shaina Taub, this joyous retelling of chance encounters and self-discovery invites audiences into the enchanting Forest of Arden, where mistaken identities, love-struck couples, and wise fools create magic."
at Germantown Community Theatre | Onstage through March 15
"GODSPELL revisits the idea of Jesus as a revolutionary figure. One who challenged authority and preached a new, radical message to the world: “love your enemies and pray for your persecutors”."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Jaclyn Suffel, director of Germantown Community Theatre's production of Godspell.
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | On view through September 2026
"Through this exhibition of 90 faculty, administrators, and graduates who represent the diversity associated with the institution, Remembering the Memphis College of Art, 1936-2020 highlights the school’s success in educating and fostering artists. Featured are ninety works across a range of media spanning the school’s history and is organized into groupings of faculty and their students."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Marina Pacini, chief curator at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art from 2002 to 2019, who came out of retirement to guest curate this major exhibition.
