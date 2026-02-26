Arts Agenda: Cultural celebrations

at University of Memphis Mainstage | Onstage through March 1

"A classic tale of love, exile, and transformation gets a fresh, musical twist in this adaptation of As You Like It. With a contemporary score by Shaina Taub, this joyous retelling of chance encounters and self-discovery invites audiences into the enchanting Forest of Arden, where mistaken identities, love-struck couples, and wise fools create magic."