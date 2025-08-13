WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 13, 2025

— Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three and wounding three others in a 2022 shooting spree that terrorized the city, will plead guilty today in a plea agreement.

— Shante Avant will be the new chair of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners starting in September.

— Out-of-state college students will be paying 50% less to attend community colleges in Tennessee starting this year.

— Rhodes College is among five in Tennessee named to the Best 391 Colleges list released Tuesday by the Princeton Review.

— Thabo, the Memphis Zoo’s only male lion, has died at age 16.

