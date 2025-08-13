© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 13, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:45 AM CDT

— Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three and wounding three others in a 2022 shooting spree that terrorized the city, will plead guilty today in a plea agreement.

— Shante Avant will be the new chair of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners starting in September.

— Out-of-state college students will be paying 50% less to attend community colleges in Tennessee starting this year.

— Rhodes College is among five in Tennessee named to the Best 391 Colleges list released Tuesday by the Princeton Review.  

— Thabo, the Memphis Zoo’s only male lion, has died at age 16.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

