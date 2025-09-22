WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 22, 2025

— Over the weekend, Memphis Mayor Paul Young told local media he’s been in “conversations and dialog” with National Guard leadership to strategize what role troops will play when they are deployed in Memphis.

— MLGW has taken a key step toward spending more than $30 million to acquire a Cordova building for its new operations center and control room.

— The head of Shelby County’s Office of Reentry and his wife are still in jail as a bond hearing continues this week.

— Shortly after Collierville changed its liquor laws last month, two new stores applied to open there, which would max out the number allowed in the town.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker