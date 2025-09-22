© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 22, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 22, 2025 at 6:33 AM CDT

— Over the weekend, Memphis Mayor Paul Young told local media he’s been in “conversations and dialog” with National Guard leadership to strategize what role troops will play when they are deployed in Memphis.

— MLGW has taken a key step toward spending more than $30 million to acquire a Cordova building for its new operations center and control room.

— The head of Shelby County’s Office of Reentry and his wife are still in jail as a bond hearing continues this week.

— Shortly after Collierville changed its liquor laws last month, two new stores applied to open there, which would max out the number allowed in the town.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom