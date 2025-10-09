WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 9, 2025

— Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson will challenge longtime Congressman Steve Cohen in the 2026 Democratic primary.

— In a letter to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized the deployment of up to 1,000 National Guard troops in Memphis for up to a year.

— The final former officer charged in Tyré Nichols’ death who was still behind bars has been released from custody.

— Mike Dunavant will return as US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker