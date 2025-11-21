© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, November 21, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:49 AM CST

— A former employee at the Shelby County Jail has pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for providing contraband to an inmate.

— Memphis-based International Paper is closing two packaging plants in January as the company continues to cut costs.

— A new immersive attraction, Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time, that blends stagecraft and technology will open on Mud Island on March 7.

— Researchers at Nashville’s Meharry Medical College are actively looking for participants across the US for a major genomics study focused on people of African ancestry.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
