WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, November 21, 2025

— A former employee at the Shelby County Jail has pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for providing contraband to an inmate.

— Memphis-based International Paper is closing two packaging plants in January as the company continues to cut costs.

— A new immersive attraction, Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time, that blends stagecraft and technology will open on Mud Island on March 7.

— Researchers at Nashville’s Meharry Medical College are actively looking for participants across the US for a major genomics study focused on people of African ancestry.

