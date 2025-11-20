Arts Agenda: The craft of songwriting, filmmaking, and ballet

"Presented by Nike and The Arthur F. and Alice E. Adams Charitable Foundation, it is an electrifying and innovative production at The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts that takes the entire family on a captivating journey with a story set on Memphis’ iconic Beale Street. Pulling elements from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, at the heart of NutRemix lies New Ballet’s mission: pushing artistic horizons and making dance accessible to all."