Arts Agenda: The craft of songwriting, filmmaking, and ballet
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | Thursday, November 20 | 7:00 PM
"Sit back and enjoy as host Mark Edgar Stuart passes the mic to Memphis’ finest singer-songwriters in a personal, conversational setting. Experience the music, the stories, and the inspiration behind the unique creations that shape the distinctive sound of Memphis music."
"Sit back and enjoy as host Mark Edgar Stuart passes the mic to Memphis’ finest singer-songwriters in a personal, conversational setting. Experience the music, the stories, and the inspiration behind the unique creations that shape the distinctive sound of Memphis music."
at Germantown Community Theatre | Friday, November 21 | 12:00 PM
"This joyful chamber concert brims with music that sparkles with warmth, gratitude, and festive cheer. Gather with friends, family, and neighbors to enjoy uplifting works that capture the heart of Thanksgiving—community, celebration, and giving thanks together through the universal language of music."
"This joyful chamber concert brims with music that sparkles with warmth, gratitude, and festive cheer. Gather with friends, family, and neighbors to enjoy uplifting works that capture the heart of Thanksgiving—community, celebration, and giving thanks together through the universal language of music."
at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Friday, November 21 - Sunday, November 23
"Presented by Nike and The Arthur F. and Alice E. Adams Charitable Foundation, it is an electrifying and innovative production at The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts that takes the entire family on a captivating journey with a story set on Memphis’ iconic Beale Street. Pulling elements from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, at the heart of NutRemix lies New Ballet’s mission: pushing artistic horizons and making dance accessible to all."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with New Ballet Executive Director Matthew Best and Interim Artistic Director Ben Kubie about this year’s show.
"Presented by Nike and The Arthur F. and Alice E. Adams Charitable Foundation, it is an electrifying and innovative production at The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts that takes the entire family on a captivating journey with a story set on Memphis’ iconic Beale Street. Pulling elements from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, at the heart of NutRemix lies New Ballet’s mission: pushing artistic horizons and making dance accessible to all."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with New Ballet Executive Director Matthew Best and Interim Artistic Director Ben Kubie about this year’s show.
at Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | Saturday, November 22 | 6:00 - 10:00 PM
"Shapeshifter envisions a thriving Memphis arts scene with a vibrant community of artists, educators, and students. Experience The Founders Show: Polishing the Stone, an exhibit of work by the school’s founders."
"Shapeshifter envisions a thriving Memphis arts scene with a vibrant community of artists, educators, and students. Experience The Founders Show: Polishing the Stone, an exhibit of work by the school’s founders."
at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | Saturday, November 22 & Sunday, November 23
"The festival is like family movie night times infinity! Discover new independent feature films, or take in short films by the freshest voices in children’s filmmaking. We’ll have plenty of films for movie lovers of all ages, including a parenthood spotlight feature."
"The festival is like family movie night times infinity! Discover new independent feature films, or take in short films by the freshest voices in children’s filmmaking. We’ll have plenty of films for movie lovers of all ages, including a parenthood spotlight feature."