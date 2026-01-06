WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, January 6, 2026

— Daily situation reports from President Donald Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force show the number of National Guard personnel in Memphis swelled in mid-November.

— As Memphis-Shelby County Schools considers shaving away empty classrooms with a long-term closure and consolidation plan, its leaders must decide whether to add two more schools to the district or make room for more than 800 students at other campuses.

— The city of Millington is working to restore its oldest commercial building. The suburb is investing more than a million dollars into the preservation and renovation of the Harrold Building built in 1911.

