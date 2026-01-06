© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, January 6, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:54 AM CST

— Daily situation reports from President Donald Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force show the number of National Guard personnel in Memphis swelled in mid-November.

— As Memphis-Shelby County Schools considers shaving away empty classrooms with a long-term closure and consolidation plan, its leaders must decide whether to add two more schools to the district or make room for more than 800 students at other campuses.

— The city of Millington is working to restore its oldest commercial building. The suburb is investing more than a million dollars into the preservation and renovation of the Harrold Building built in 1911.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
