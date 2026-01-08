WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 8, 2026

— Activists and community members gathered Wednesday evening in the Hickory Hill area to mark the third anniversary of the beating death of Tyré Nichols by Memphis Police officers.

— Sponsors of a Tennessee bill that would take over Memphis-Shelby County Schools now appear to agree on many major details.

— Shelby County will soon have a new interim chief public defender, Jerri Green.

— The Safe and Sound Coalition is demanding an immediate halt to operations at the xAI facility at 2875 Stanton Road.

