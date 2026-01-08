© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, January 8, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:56 AM CST

— Activists and community members gathered Wednesday evening in the Hickory Hill area to mark the third anniversary of the beating death of Tyré Nichols by Memphis Police officers.

— Sponsors of a Tennessee bill that would take over Memphis-Shelby County Schools now appear to agree on many major details.

— Shelby County will soon have a new interim chief public defender, Jerri Green.

— The Safe and Sound Coalition is demanding an immediate halt to operations at the xAI facility at 2875 Stanton Road.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
