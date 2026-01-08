Arts Agenda: Creative goals for 2026
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at ShapeShifter Art School | Classes begin January 13
"Registration is now open for our Winter Session. Four, five and six week classes begin the week of January 13, 2026. Saturday workshops run each week through February 21, 2026. Our classes are for all levels. Whether you believe you can only draw a stick figure, or have been creating for years, our classes are designed to give you an opportunity to explore, grow, create and connect."
at Metal Museum | Saturday, January 10 | 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
"The staff will demonstrate and teach fundamental forging processes including bending, twisting, tapering, hot-cutting, and finishing. Students should expect to leave with a small functional item."
at Metal Museum | On view through March 8
"Metalsmith Kat Cole captures quiet, fleeting moments in steel and glass, exploring the human experience through her exhibition, Meditations. She begins by cutting hand-drawn oval shapes from steel, embracing the imperfections of working this way. Using a rhythmic swinging hammer, Cole transforms the jagged edges of metal into soft, rounded forms. Eventually, the process leads to gleaming puddles of deep color. These rich enameled surfaces are set against bare, blackened steel. The resulting works reflect a search for peaceful moments in a chaotic world."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Sunday, January 11 | 2:00 - 2:45 PM
"Discover some of the best works created by women artists in the Brooks Museum’s permanent collection. Led by docent Vicky Powell, this tour seeks to elevate the visibility of female artists at Brooks Museum so that their names will be spoken in the same conversations as their male counterparts."
