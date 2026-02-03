WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, February 3, 2026

— In a speech that waxed nostalgic on his two terms in office, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivered his final state of the state address Monday night.

— Mid-South temperatures could heat up to 50 degrees today, along with scattered showers, helping to melt the ice still covering many streets and driveways.

— Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Federal court to five counts of tax evasion.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker