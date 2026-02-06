WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, February 6, 2026

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Millington, Collierville, and DeSoto Schools remain closed again today, the 10th out of service day in a row since the Mid-South was shut down by Winter Storm Fern.

— U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nationwide “Take Back Your Health Tour” stopped in Nashville Wednesday.

— Tennessee Republican leaders say they are concerned about potential mismanagement of financial records by Memphis-Shelby County Schools, according to Chalkbeat Tennessee.

— A temporary voter registration lookup outage was caused by human error, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.

