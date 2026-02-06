© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, February 6, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 6, 2026 at 8:05 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Millington, Collierville, and DeSoto Schools remain closed again today, the 10th out of service day in a row since the Mid-South was shut down by Winter Storm Fern.

— U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nationwide “Take Back Your Health Tour” stopped in Nashville Wednesday.

— Tennessee Republican leaders say they are concerned about potential mismanagement of financial records by Memphis-Shelby County Schools, according to Chalkbeat Tennessee.

— A temporary voter registration lookup outage was caused by human error, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
