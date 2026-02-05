Arts Agenda: Take to the stage

at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | Onstage February 5 - February 15

"After one night together in the desert, Grace uproots their life to chase after a relationship with Brahm, a person who's slowly becoming a cactus. Not known for a green thumb, Grace tends to Brahm and the seeds of their own doubt. Is this a place for love to grow or are they both just waiting for rain?"