Arts Agenda: Take to the stage
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Buckman Performing Arts Center | Thursday, February 5 | 5:00 & 7:30 PM
"The world-famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater merges the unique theatrics of Moscow-born Gregory Popovich with the extraordinary talents of his furry all-stars. All of his remarkable four-legged friends were rescued from animal shelters."
at Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Thursday, February 5 | 6:00 PM
"Tennessee Songwriters Week, an annual statewide celebration of the songwriters and the craft that shaped Tennessee’s rich musical history. The mission of Tennessee Songwriters Week is to support music venues, create live performance opportunities for songwriters, and inspire travelers to experience the state’s vibrant music stories."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Friday, February 6 | 11:45 AM
"This engaging conversation will explore the challenges and opportunities facing art education today—including equity in access to the arts, community engagement, curriculum innovation, and the essential role of art in social and emotional development."
at GPAC | Friday, February 6 | 6:00 PM
"A New York star in ascension, jazz pianist, singer, composer, and arranger Bryan Eng is the youngest musician ever to become the Carlyle Hotel’s resident performer throughout the New York City establishment’s seventy-year history as the premier hotel for presidents, royalty, and Hollywood elite."
at TheatreWorks @ The Square | Onstage February 6 - February 22
"Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris."
at Hattiloo Theatre | On stage through March 8
"This smash-hit musical follows an all-girl singing group as they rise from obscurity to superstardom in the 1960s and 70s. Directed by award-winning director and Broadway choreographer Patdro Harris, DREAMGIRLS delivers powerful vocals, stunning movement, and a story that will stay with you long after the curtain closes."
on the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis | Onstage through February 8
"In this comedic romp, four friends have sworn to keep a Senior Prom night promise to be in each other’s weddings. 30 years later they are still determined to honor that vow no matter what or just how far they have to go."
on the Tabor Stage at Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Onstage through February 15
"On Valentine’s Day night during World War II, a Manhattan radio station decides at the last minute it would be a good national morale-booster to replace regularly scheduled programming with a live performance of Shakespeare’s ribald love story – all with its acting company that thought it had been released for the night."
at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | Onstage February 5 - February 15
"After one night together in the desert, Grace uproots their life to chase after a relationship with Brahm, a person who's slowly becoming a cactus. Not known for a green thumb, Grace tends to Brahm and the seeds of their own doubt. Is this a place for love to grow or are they both just waiting for rain?"
