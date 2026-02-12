© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, February 12, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 12, 2026 at 7:28 AM CST
Nick Newsom
wknofm.org

— The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board has named Roderick Richmond as the new district superintendent.

— The Tennessee Department of Corrections and Shelby County government haven’t had a contract since July 2025.

— A Shelby County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell last November died of COVID-19 complications, according to an official autopsy report.

— FedEx and multiple private equity firms are aiming to buy the logistics company InPost, which is based in Krakow, Poland.

— The Memphis Museums of Science and History has named a new interim leader, Jeff King, after the resignation of Executive Director Kevin Thompson.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
