WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, March 2, 2026

— A Tennessee law that criminalized public officials for merely voting in favor of sanctuary city policies will no longer take effect.

— For the first time since last year’s approval of the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, the University of Memphis has publicly divulged its revenue-share figures.

— Germantown alderman Tony Salvaggio will run for the suburb's mayor in November.

— The Memphis Zoo has temporarily shut down its bonobo exhibit after teens visiting as part of a school group taunted one of the animals to smash into its enclosure window.

