© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, March 2, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 2, 2026 at 4:23 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A Tennessee law that criminalized public officials for merely voting in favor of sanctuary city policies will no longer take effect.

— For the first time since last year’s approval of the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, the University of Memphis has publicly divulged its revenue-share figures.

— Germantown alderman Tony Salvaggio will run for the suburb's mayor in November.

— The Memphis Zoo has temporarily shut down its bonobo exhibit after teens visiting as part of a school group taunted one of the animals to smash into its enclosure window.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom