WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, March 3, 2026

— The Memphis City Council will begin looking into stronger enforcement of the city’s short-term rental property rules.

— The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis, David Tally, has submitted his letter of resignation.

— Memphis’ trucking leaders are sharing their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s immigrant truck-driver crackdown, which prohibits commercial drivers’ licenses for people who can’t provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

— Dalton Goddard, one of last year’s inmate deaths at the Shelby County Jail, died from a tear in his throat according to his official autopsy report.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker