WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, March 3, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:17 AM CST
Nick Newsom
wknofm.org

— The Memphis City Council will begin looking into stronger enforcement of the city’s short-term rental property rules.

— The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis, David Tally, has submitted his letter of resignation.

— Memphis’ trucking leaders are sharing their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s immigrant truck-driver crackdown, which prohibits commercial drivers’ licenses for people who can’t provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

— Dalton Goddard, one of last year’s inmate deaths at the Shelby County Jail, died from a tear in his throat according to his official autopsy report.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
