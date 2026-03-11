WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, March 11, 2026

— Elon Musk's xAI received a key approval by the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit board Tuesday to expand construction on a power plant in Southaven.

— BlueOval SK will lay off 150 employees at its facility at Ford Motor Co.’s campus in Stanton, Tennessee.

— The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit individual entities from owning more than 100 single-family homes in the state’s ten most populated counties.

