WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, March 11, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 11, 2026 at 6:46 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
— Elon Musk's xAI received a key approval by the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit board Tuesday to expand construction on a power plant in Southaven.

— BlueOval SK will lay off 150 employees at its facility at Ford Motor Co.’s campus in Stanton, Tennessee.

— The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit individual entities from owning more than 100 single-family homes in the state’s ten most populated counties.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
