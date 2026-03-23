WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, March 23, 2026

— Six months after President Donald Trump dispatched a host of federal agencies to Memphis as part of a crime fighting task force, the president is expected today in the city for a victory lap.

— The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has hired search firms to find replacements for five faculty members who resigned in protest.

— A new report finds colorectal cancer diagnoses are climbing sharply among people younger than 50, raising concerns among health experts.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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