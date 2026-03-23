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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, March 23, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:29 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Six months after President Donald Trump dispatched a host of federal agencies to Memphis as part of a crime fighting task force, the president is expected today in the city for a victory lap.

— The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has hired search firms to find replacements for five faculty members who resigned in protest.

— A new report finds colorectal cancer diagnoses are climbing sharply among people younger than 50, raising concerns among health experts.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom