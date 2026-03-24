WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, March 24, 2026

— Six months after President Donald Trump sent a multi-agency federal task force to fight crime in Memphis, White House officials and Republican lawmakers praised the president’s efforts Monday at a forum held at the local Air National Guard facility.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker