WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, March 25, 2026

— A new bill by State Senator Brent Taylor would require additional disclosure reports for the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office.

— Marie Feagins is advancing claims of sex-based discrimination and retaliation against Memphis-Shelby County Schools in a new employment lawsuit.

— Nexstar Media Group and rival Tegna will merge, after the Federal Communications Commission announced the approval Thursday.

— Memphis Made Brewing Company, one of the city’s first craft breweries, is closing it's Downtown taproom.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker