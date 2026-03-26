WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, March 26, 2026

— Two state senators have filed bills that would give Shelby County back the Criminal Court judgeship that it lost in 2024.

— Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said the city is focusing on how to reestablish safety Downtown after two shootings this past weekend.

— As construction continues on the new Frayser high school, Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members are about to select its name.

— A three-year legal battle to stop construction of the new Memphis Art Museum over its use of public land on the riverfront hit another bump Wednesday when Chancellor Melanie Taylor Jefferson dismissed the lawsuit completely.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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