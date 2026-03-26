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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, March 26, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:28 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Two state senators have filed bills that would give Shelby County back the Criminal Court judgeship that it lost in 2024.

— Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said the city is focusing on how to reestablish safety Downtown after two shootings this past weekend.

— As construction continues on the new Frayser high school, Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members are about to select its name.

— A three-year legal battle to stop construction of the new Memphis Art Museum over its use of public land on the riverfront hit another bump Wednesday when Chancellor Melanie Taylor Jefferson dismissed the lawsuit completely.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom