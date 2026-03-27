WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, March 27, 2026

— Memphis City Council members have finally changed the process used to decide contract impasses between the city administration and labor unions.

— About a dozen campuses run by Memphis-Shelby County Schools will be subject to more academic scrutiny over the next year as officials work to improve the schools’ 'F' letter grades.

— A proposed bill would shield oil and gas giants from lawsuits in Tennessee over climate change.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker