WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, March 31, 2026

— In a statement Monday, Memphis Mayor Paul Young says police involved in an altercation at Saturday’s No Kings Protest have been placed on administrative leave as the city conducts an investigation.

— Midtown Memphis’ Minglewood Hall is for sale at a listing price of $3.5 million.

— Tennessee may become home to the nation’s nuclear trash after the U.S. Department of Energy asked states to volunteer to store leftovers from the nuclear power industry.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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