WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, April 2, 2026

— Tennessee Republican lawmakers released the partial results of a major forensic audit of Memphis-Shelby County Schools – a report they say proves “widespread operational failures.”

— A recent Shelby County Commission vote signals progress towards a long-term lease with the Memphis Grizzlies.

— The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied a final appeal by Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert to avoid being ousted from office.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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